eBay takes extra 20% off cert. refurb Marshall speakers, Bose ANC headphones, more

eBay is now taking an extra 20% off a selection of certified refurbished tech, tools, vacuums, and more when code PAY20LESSCR has been applied at checkout. Free shipping is available across the board. Headlining is the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $135.99. Down from its original $250 price tag and $200 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 45% in savings, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. Marshall’s Stockwell II delivers the brand’s signature vinyl-wrapped exterior complete with IPX4 water-resistant. Its portable design is backed by over 20-hour battery life and you’ll also be able to count on built-in controls to tweak bass and treble alongside volume. A leather carrying handle completes the package. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below. And don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code to lock-in the additional savings.

Other highlights include:

Be sure to shop all of the other price cuts available in eBay certified refurbished sale right here. Then speaking of eBay, be sure to read up on its new Sneaker Authenticity Guarantee that just launched to close out 2020.

Marshall Stockwell II features:

Built for life on the road, this compact portable spekaer offers 20+ hours of playtime. Weighing only 1.4kg, Stockwell II packs a solid punch despite its pint-sized frame. Stockwell II utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. three class D amplifiers power its subwoofer, front and rear facing tweeters, for a sound that’s brilliantly powerful and clear.

