iPhone XR drops to $350 today only in unlocked certified refurbished condition

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished iPhone XR 64GB in various colors for $349.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $749 price tag and $49 under our previous mention.

Notable iPhone XR features include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and water-resistance to 1-meter. You’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras here, along with support for FaceID and wireless charging. Check out our previous review coverage for more details on this affordable iPhone. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Make the most of your purchase today and grab a Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case to show off your new iPhone’s beautiful colors. At just $12, it’s an easy way to add a bit more protection to your setup. The slim design also won’t bring too much bulk to your setup, either.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a nice price drop on Apple Watch SE, which has returned to its second-best price ever on select models.

iPhone XR features:

  • 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)
  • IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
  • 12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
  • Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

