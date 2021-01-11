Today at CES 2021, Kingston is expanding its line of storage and workflow products featuring fast SSD storage and more. The new Kingston NVMe SSD lineup arrives with both internal and external options designed for fast storage, whether at home or on the go. We have full details on both announcements down below.

Kingston introduces expanded SSD lineup at CES

All told, Kingston will be introducing four new products as part of its storage lineup for 2021. These new offerings include its first PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSDs as well as an external USB 3.2 SSD. Here’s a full breakdown of this year’s line:

Ghost Tree: Our upcoming High-Performance Gen 4.0 drive is perfect for the content creator and power user. Codenamed “Ghost Tree,” Kingston is targeting speeds of 7000MB/s read and write, stretching PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 8-channel to the limit with capacities ranging from 1TB-4TB.

NV Series: The latest Gen 3.0 x4 SSD is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with capacities up to 2TB.

XS2000: Kingston’s all-new USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 external drive with 500GB – 2TB capacities is perfect as additional storage for photos, videos, and other files. The USB Type-C ®1 interface allows for super-fast data transfers up to 2000MB/s.

interface allows for super-fast data transfers up to 2000MB/s. DC1500M: The Data Center 1500M is an update to the DC1000M adding support for multi-namespaces. The U.2 NVMe SSD is designed to support a wide range of data-intensive workloads including cloud computing, web hosting, and virtual infrastructures.

Along with today’s announcement, Kingston is also bringing a new workflow product to market for post-production. Designed for content creators pushing out 4K and 8K video, these new Kingston hubs can work with cameras on all kinds, plus drones, GoPros, and more.

Here’s a brief overview:

Kingston’s Workflow Station and Readers give users the freedom to create and customize a file offload setup that fits their needs allowing them to transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once1. Whether on a 4K/8K multi-cam shoot with portable audio recorders or filming B-Roll with drones and GoPros, with the customizable Workflow Station Dock you can simultaneously connect the USB miniHub, SD, or microSD readers that the shoot requires to transfer footage quickly. Workflow Readers can also be used standalone by connecting to a laptop via the included USB-C® cable giving users the flexibility to have their workflow on the go. Whether shooting on location or working back at your desk, Kingston Is With You.

You can catch up on all the latest CES 2021 news in our constantly updating guide throughout the week.

