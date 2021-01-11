Latest Anker sale: Apollo AirPlay Projector $297.50, 2-pk. HomeKit cams $59.50, more

Anker’s Amazon storefront has been refreshed this morning with a new batch of deals for your home theater, iOS, and Android setups. Headlining is the Nebula Apollo Mini Portable Projector for $297.49. Free shipping is available for all on this deal. Regularly $350, today’s offer is matching the second-best we’ve tracked all-time.

As one of Anker’s latest projectors, this portable home entertainment system arrives with a lightweight design that packs AirPlay compatibility, built-in streaming services, and more. It’s capable of producing a 100-inch picture and offers up to 4-hours of battery life on a single charge. We called it “an extremely impressive little projector” in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have left solid ratings to date. Head below for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

Anker Nebula Apollo Mini Projector features:

Seamless Touch Controls: Browse your entertainment with pinpoint precision. Apollo’s transparent touch panel gives you the power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.

Clear Picture: See every detail of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more in remarkable clarity with Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp.

Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, games, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Apollo’s ultra-portable design.

