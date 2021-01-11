FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest Anker sale: Apollo AirPlay Projector $297.50, 2-pk. HomeKit cams $59.50, more

-
AmazonAnker

Anker’s Amazon storefront has been refreshed this morning with a new batch of deals for your home theater, iOS, and Android setups. Headlining is the Nebula Apollo Mini Portable Projector for $297.49. Free shipping is available for all on this deal. Regularly $350, today’s offer is matching the second-best we’ve tracked all-time.

As one of Anker’s latest projectors, this portable home entertainment system arrives with a lightweight design that packs AirPlay compatibility, built-in streaming services, and more. It’s capable of producing a 100-inch picture and offers up to 4-hours of battery life on a single charge. We called it “an extremely impressive little projector” in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have left solid ratings to date. Head below for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

Jump over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more deals on essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. That includes one of the first discounts we’ve tracked on Apple’s newest MagSafe cases for iPhone 12 mini.

Anker Nebula Apollo Mini Projector features:

  • Seamless Touch Controls: Browse your entertainment with pinpoint precision. Apollo’s transparent touch panel gives you the power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.
  • Clear Picture: See every detail of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more in remarkable clarity with Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp.
  • Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, games, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Apollo’s ultra-portable design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Score 4 LIFX Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulbs for $80 (...
Amazon’s Echo Studio delivers Alexa and “hi...
Apple Watch Series 6 sees multiple styles go on sale fr...
Eve Energy Strip offers HomeKit and Siri control for $8...
Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Case sees...
Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic packs a built-in LED display...
Save up to 26% on Kwikset’s latest smart locks: F...
Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB now $200 off ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Apple Watch Series 5 hits new lows, Anker New Year’s sale, more

Learn More
31% off

Score 4 LIFX Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulbs for $80 (Save 27%), more from $18.50

From $18.50 Learn More
Reg. $200

Amazon’s Echo Studio delivers Alexa and “high-end audio” for $170 (Reg. $200)

$170 Learn More
$60 off

Apple Watch Series 6 sees multiple styles go on sale from $339

$339 Learn More
Up to 35%

Today only, Home Depot offers discounted Husky garage storage by up to 35%

From $10 Learn More
Orig. $749

iPhone XR drops to $350 today only in unlocked certified refurbished condition

$350 Learn More
Reg. $100

Eve Energy Strip offers HomeKit and Siri control for $85 (Reg. $100)

$85 Learn More
Reg. $49

Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Case sees first price cut to $26 (Save 47%)

$26 Learn More