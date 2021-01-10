Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Case sees first price cut to $26 (Save 47%)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini Silicone MagSafe Case for $26 shipped in Cyprus Green. Also at Walmart for the same price. Usually fetching $49, you’re saving 47% here with today’s offer marking the very first discount to date. Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 mini in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Learn more in our coverage over at 9to5Mac.

If you don’t need official Apple quality or built-in MagSafe features, going with Spigen’s popular Liquid Air Armor iPhone 12 mini case is a great alternative that’ll also let you pocket some extra cash. It’s not going to be quite as premium as the featured deal, but will still keep your smartphone protected from scrapes and bumps for just $13.

Alongside everything in our Apple guide right now, you can also pair the featured silicone case with the very first price cut on Apple’s new MagSafe Charger, which also happens to still be on sale. Then go check out the new lineup of Disney iPhone 12 cases from CASETiFY for other ways to accessorize your handset.

iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!