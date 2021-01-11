FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Merrell’s Flash Sale offers up to 50% off boots, outerwear, more from $40 shipped, today only

-
50% off From $40

Today only, the Merrell Flash Sale takes up to 50% off popular shoes and outerwear for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders and expedited delivery on purchases exceeding $120. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Alpine Brevig Polar Waterproof Boots that are currently marked down to $50, which is 50% off the original rate. These boots will have you ready for the outdoors with a rigid outsole to promote traction and a waterproof design. They also have a fleece lining for added warmth and this style is designed with lightweight materials. Rated 4/5 stars from Merrell customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 70% off boots, sneakers, more.

