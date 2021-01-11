Satechi Dock5 can charge all your Apple devices in one location

Satechi has been cranking out high-end accessories for your Mac, iPad, and iPhone for quite some time now. This year’s CES event is giving the brand another chance to show off some of its latest creations, headlined today by its new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station. With room for up to five devices at a time, this model arrives with a familiar brushed aluminum casing and dedicated homes for an iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and more, all separated by silicone “non-slip” dividers. We have full details on the latest creation from Satechi down below.

Satechi intros new multi-device accessory for your home

If you’re anything like me, chances are you have at least three everyday devices floating around that are in constant need of being charged. That includes an iPad, iPhone, and likely a pair of AirPods. Satechi looks to solve these charging woes today with its new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station.

Alongside designated homes for four devices, Satechi also has a spot for wireless charging, making it easy to power up a variety of everyday tech with speeds up to 10W. There are also two USB-C PD ports at up to 20W each and a pair of USB-A ports on the side that top off at 2.4A.

By bringing the three major charging platforms – USB-C, A, and Qi – to the mix, Satechi looks to offer up a versatile charging solution for your everyday carry.

Each of the four slotted device holders have enough strength to hold Apple’s latest tablets, including the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which has been a downfall of some of the other smaller similar multi-device docks on the market.

The spacious, case-friendly design of the Dock5 makes it easy to charge devices with a

protective case still on, avoiding risk of damage. Compatible with most smartphones, this

charging station is also able to charge tablets, e-readers, handheld gaming devices, and more

from Apple, Samsung, Google, and Microsoft. For even easier charging, simply place devices on the built-in Qi wireless charging pad and the convenient LED indicator will display power status.

Pricing and availability

The new Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station is available today for $60 direct from Satechi. While it’s only available in Space Gray at launch, look for additional colors to make their way to market in the future.

9to5Toys‘ take

The reality is that most homes these days are filled with multiple devices that need powering up. Satechi looks to solve these woes with a sleek dock for your nightstand. The top features that really make this charging station worth it for me are the three different charging options (USB-A, C, and Qi), along with support for Apple’s biggest tablets.

