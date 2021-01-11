This 16-piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set has fallen to $32.50 at Amazon (Save 28%)

Amazon is offering the 10 Strawberry Street 16-piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set for $32.30 shipped. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This sleek-looking dinnerware set boasts a “modern, minimalist, and matte” design. It’s comprised of 10.5-inch dinner plates, 8.25-inch salad plates, 7.5-inch bowls, and 22-ounce mugs. Everything here is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Perusing Amazon’s list of best-selling dinnerware sets will quickly convey the value of the deal above. You can slightly undercut it with this AmazonBasics 16-Piece Kitchen Dinnerware Set at $31. It garners the same number of pieces, each of which are microwave-, oven-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe. Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

With new dinnerware on the table, it may be time to expand your cooking capabilities. Earlier today we spotted an air fryer for just $18. If you have yet to dabble in this space, now appears to be an excellent time to get started. With this deal coming to a close later today, it’s important to act quickly.

16-piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set features:

Modern, minimalist, and matte this oversized coupe collection features 22 oz mugs and 32 oz dinner bowls to accommodate sit down meals or convenient bowl recipes. with smooth curves and sleek edges, this set is perfect for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Service for 4 this set includes: 10.5″ dinner plates, 8.25″ Salad plates, 32 oz/7.5″ dinner bowls, and 22 oz oversized mug

Oversized mug is also great for soups & cereal

