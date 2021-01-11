Bring home this matte black air fryer for just $18 shipped today (Reg. up to $40)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $17.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $40 at Best Buy, today’s offer is as much as $22 or 55% in savings and the lowest we can find. Alongside the 2-quart capacity, this model features a 1200-watt heating system to achieve that golden crispy texture with little to no oil. That’s enough space for up to 1.7-pounds of French fries, roasted salmon, fried chicken, kale chips, and much more. The adjustable temperature supports a wide-array of recipes and it features a matte black finish that should blend in with most kitchen decor. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better 2-quart model for less than $18. In fact, today’s lead deal is one of the most affordable options we can find anywhere right now. Just make sure you have a nice set of tongs ready to serve up your air-fried meals safely.

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1200 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. 1.7 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and pastries. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F and 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone.

