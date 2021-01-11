Yves Saint Laurent Beauty has a new game-changing device that allows you to customize a shade of lipstick that’s perfect for you. The new device is called “Rouge Sur Mesure” and is said to be a personal lip color maker. The device costs $299 and is available for preorder today. The new device is powered by Perso, which is a L’Oreal based design, that allows you to come up with thousands of shades on demand. The YSL Rouge Sur Measure comes with four shades with a red, nude, orange, and pink. Better yet, it can be used at home or on the go. Head below the jump to find out more details about the new Yves Saint Lauren device. Also, be sure to check out our latest guide to L.L.Bean’s new athleisure line that just launched.

App Friendly

One of the coolest part about the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure is that it can all be done from their app. Inside the app, you can play with an array of unique shade sets. You can also try on and design customized shades that fit your personality and skin tones. Inside the app, it allows you to create a real-life color through your camera (or magazine, friend, tv show) and transform it into a personalized lip shade. The app is also supposedly going to be a social media community where you can become friends with others, as well as share your favorite shades. Best of all, if you’re heading out on the town, the app, you can scan your outfit and get a recommended lip shade to match your look.

Convienience of YSL Rouge Sur Mesure

The new YSL lipstick device was also made to be convenient for traveling, at home, or just on the go. The gadget is said to produce a single dose for each creation; however, for extra, the detachable prime permits customers to take it on the go for touch-ups. Plus, the detachable lid with the extra lipstick and it’s beautiful with a large gold YSL logo on the top making it the perfect accessory.

YSL Rouge Cost and Availability

So, as we mentioned above, the YSL Rogue Sur Mesure is priced at $299 and can be placed for pre-order today. The rogue comes with two cartridge sets; however, they do need to be replaced when they run out. The cartridges are said to run about $100 for an extra three. Also, to compare a normal lipstick at YSL is priced at $38 for one full-sized product.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!