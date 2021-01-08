L.L.Bean has debuted a new athleisure collection with styles that are versatile to lounge at home or hit the trails. Designed for superior comfort, each piece is stretch-infused and lightweight. Inside the L.L.Bean athleisure line, there are 61 new items with pricing starting at $20. Plus, L.L.Bean offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the L.L.Bean athleisure collection, and be sure to check out our guide to the new Nordstrom Reset collection with the latest activewear from notable brands.

Men’s Athleisure from L.L.Bean

Joggers are a huge trend for this season, and there is an array of great options for you to choose from at L.L.Bean. One of our favorite styles is the Comfort Camp Sweatpants that are priced at $60 and comes in three versatile color options. These jogger pants have an adjustable waist for a perfect fit and moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable. This is a great option for workouts, lounging, or casual outings.

You can easily pair the joggers with the men’s VentureStretch Grid Fleece Half-Zip Pullover. This style can be worn throughout any season and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s a great style for hiking or outdoor sports with a sweat-wicking fabric that’s stretch-infused, and the lightweight material can easily be layered. It also has a zippered chest pocket to store a card or key and is available in four versatile color options. You can find it priced at $79 at L.L.Bean today.

Women’s Activewear to Boost Your Workouts

For women, one of our top picks from this line is the Boundless Down Puffer Vest. I really love the high neckline of this vest as well as the asymmetrical zipper. The down material was designed to help keep you warm and would look adorable layered. It also is highly-packable, which makes it nice to travel with or store away for the season. It’s currently priced at $149 and comes in an all-black chic coloring.

Finally, be sure to check out the new Boundless Performance Pocket Tights for women that are priced at $80. These tights have a flattering high-waist and convenient pocket to store an essential. This style is perfect for workouts with its four-way stretch fabric and moisture-wicking material. Plus, it even has UPF 50 sun protection to help keep your skin exposed to the sun. They will easily become a staple in your closet, and you can choose from two color options as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!