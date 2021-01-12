FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Coleman’s 30-Can Soft Cooler Bag locks in temps for nearly two days: $70 (Save $20)

-
$20 off $70

Amazon is offering the Coleman 30-Can Soft Cooler Bag for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $20 off the going rate and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This handy cooler bag aims to make hauling 30 cans of your favorite beverage easier than ever. It’s ready to keep “drinks cold for up to 42-hours,” ensuring you won’t have to find a refrigerator for just under two full days. Bungee straps along the top offer up some additional storage and a built-in bottle opener makes it a cinch to prepare your next drink. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Shake things up with TOURIT’s 30-Can Cooler Backpack. It offers a completely different style and foregoes Coleman branding for a lower $33 price (when clipping the on-page coupon). Bear in mind that temperatures will only be locked in for around 16-hours, which works out to roughly a third of the timeframe afforded by the lead deal.

Oh, and in case you missed it, this 16-piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set is still $32.50. It’s described as having a “modern, minimalist, and matte” design and is currently 28% off. The set is comprised of 10.5-inch dinner plates, 8.25-inch salad plates, 7.5-inch bowls, and 22-ounce mugs.

Coleman 30-Can Soft Cooler Bag features:

  • Welded construction is built to last
  • Keeps drinks cold up to 42 hours
  • Secure dry goods and accessories for easy access

