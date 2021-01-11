Plant-based 120-count SF Bay K-Cup Variety Pack falls to $34 at Amazon (Reg. $52)

Amazon is offering the 120-count SF Bay OneCUP Variety Pack Coffee Pods for $34.19 shipped. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price, and remember to cancel it after the fact if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Rated closer to $52, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. The SF Bay pods are among the most popular we feature around here with an added bonus of being housed in capsules “made from plant-based materials” that are “commercially compostable.” Compatible with all Keurig and K-Cup-ready brewers, this variety pack features four different flavors: French Roast, Fog Chaser, Organic Rainforest Blend, and Breakfast Blend. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At about $0.28 per cup, today’s lead deal is worth a closer look for fans of the SF Bay options. But if the 120-pack is a bit overkill for you, take a look at the popular 42-count Victor Allen’s variety pack at $13.77 (with Subscribe & Save). Carrying stellar ratings from over 13,000 Amazon customers, this bundle includes 12 Donut Shop Blend, 10 Morning Blend, 10 Colombian Blend, and 10 French Roast.

If you’re looking for a coffee-ready vacuum-insulated mug, be sure to check out this deal on Amazon’s 2-pack of stainless steel tumblers. Then browse through the latest Le Creuset collection and everything else in our home goods guide including these Amazon furniture deals and much more.

More on the SF Bay OneCup variety pack:

This SF Bay OneCup variety pack features 4 of our most popular coffee blends: French Roast, Fog Chaser, Organic Rainforest Blend & Breakfast Blend. Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain. OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

