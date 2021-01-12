FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Give your AirPods some protection with elago’s $6 case

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieselago
Reg. $10 $6

elago via Amazon offers its Silicone AirPods 1/2 Case in various colors for $5.99 Prime shipped. That’s down as much as 40% from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. With various colors to choose from today, this is a great way to protect your AirPods case from bumps and bruises. It won’t add too much bulk and you’ll be able to still access all of the necessary charging functionality. Plus, the silicone material is advertised as adding some additional grip, as well, so it won’t go flying from your hands. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 4,200 Amazon customers.

Today’s deal is about as affordable as it gets, although you will find some options for around $1 less. This model is largely the same, albeit slightly bulkier, but it does provide a silicone casing alongside a carabiner to attach on a backpack or belt clip. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want to check out the latest cases from elago? We went hands-on with a few different styles for AirPods Pro in a Tested with 9to5Toys review last year. You can check out four different cases that were released in recent months that are designed to add some protection and flair to your AirPods Pro.

elago AirPods case features:

  • AT ELAGO ALL CASES ARE DESIGNED JUST FOR YOU with a simple and functional design in mind. These cases support BOTH WIRED AND WIRELESS charging for AirPods 2 & 1. We want to make your life SIMPLE AND HASSLE FREE!
  • THE PROBLEM WITH MOST CASES ARE that they don’t fit correctly and don’t protect from drops well. ELAGO CASES ARE MADE WITH premium silicone and a special coating applied inside the cap to PREVENT IT FROM FALLING OFF to give you the BEST DROP PROTECTION!
  • THE CASE ALWAYS STAYS on with the hinge design – NEVER HAVE TO WORRY about losing the cap or it falling off. Since the case was MADE SPECIFICALLY FOR AIRPODS, FULL ACCESS TO ALL FEATURES

