Govee RGB + white LED light kits include Wi-Fi or motion sensors, more from $12 (up to 30% off)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip for $27.99 shipped with the code LJHKZRJ9 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you 30% overall and is the best available. This RGB LED strip features Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to easily command it from your smartphone or even through Alexa and Assistant. Plus, an IR remote is included in the package, which allows for local control when your phone or smart assistant is out of reach. Plus, with 33-feet of light available here, you’ll be able to spread it around 16.4-feet in either direction from the source. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? We’ve found that Govee is also offering its 6.56-foot Motion-sensing Under Cabinet LED Light Kit for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code XEMFW6QD at Amazon. Normally $16, today’s deal saves you $4 and knocks 25% off its normal going rate. This is super simple to install and delivers an upgraded look to any kitchen. The built-in motion sensor turns the LEDs on only when needed, and they’re also dimmable and flexible. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

After checking out the deals above, be sure to give our smart home guide a peek. We’re constantly updating it with the latest deals from around the web, which today includes up to 20% off GE Z-Wave light switches, two HomeKit smart plugs for $21, and much more.

More about Govee’s Wi-Fi RGB LED Strip:

Convenient Voice Assistance: Power your Wi-Fi LED strip lights on/off, adjust brightness, or change colors with either Alexa, Amazon Echo, or Google Assistant. Illuminate any area of your home with simple voice commands. (5G Wi-Fi not supported).

