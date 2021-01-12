Save up to 20% on GE Enbrighten Z-Wave light switches, smart plugs, more from $32

Amazon offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch for $32.20 shipped in black. Also available in an almond color for $33.09. Down from $40, you’re saving as much as 20% here with today’s offer marking one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and a new all-time low. GE’s Enbrighten light switches expand your Z-Wave setup with an in-wall design that makes it more affordable to bring overhead lights into your smart setup. On top of a smaller design that’s said to help make installation simpler, there’s also a built-in repeater for expanding your Z-Wave setup and compatibility with systems like Ring, SmartThings, and more. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable GE Z-Wave deals:

But if you’re after upgrading your HomeKit setup, this 2-pack of Siri-enabled smart plugs is just $21 right now. That’s on top of everything else in our smart home guide, including a new all-time low on Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system at $120 off.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Light Switch features:

Improved components reduced the housing depth by up to 20% compared to previous Z-Wave models and eliminated the need for heat tabs. Quick Fit enhancements are the ideal smart solution for older-style switch boxes, multi-gang configurations or any other application with limited space. Auto line-load sensing terminals support fast and easy installation by detecting line and load wires and configuring the dimmer accordingly. Dual ground ports, which are offset to avoid switch box mounting screws, support daisy-chaining in multi-switch setups.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!