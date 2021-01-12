FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Diving into HomeKit? Get two affordable smart plugs for $21 Prime shipped

-
AmazonSmart Homevocolinc
20% off $21

Innomart (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 2-pack of VOCOlinc HomeKit-enabled Smart Plugs for $20.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s around 20% off the regular going rate and in line with previous discounts we’ve seen. If you’re looking to build out a HomeKit-focused setup this year, consider picking up this deal today. Aside from Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, you can count on automatic scheduling via the free smartphone app, which will help to cutdown on energy vampires. Not to mention, there’s not a required hub, making the barrier to entry even lower. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon customers.

Ditch HomeKit control and save further with these plugs. You’ll still get Alexa and Assistant compatibility but will miss out on the streamlined design featured in the option above. Great ratings and an affordable price per unit certainly make these smart plugs worth your attention if cost is at the forefront of your concerns.

Our smart home guide continues to be updated this week with more deals for your HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant-focused space. That includes a notable deal this morning on Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit camera system at $120 off and JBL’s popular Link View smart speaker.

VOCOlinc Smart Plugs feature:

Works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Enjoy a hands-free and responsive connected home control experience right out of the box. Through simply using vocal commands, your choice of voice assistant will switch on/off your connected electrical devices. The status will then instantly sync across all smart home ecosystems

