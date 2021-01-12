FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Macy’s Clearance Event takes extra 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, many more

-
FashionMacy's
60% off From $13

Macy’s Clearance Event takes extra 40 to 60% off popular brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Calvin Klein, and more. Prices are as marked. Customer receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. For men, the Ralph Lauren Straight-Fit Traveler Pants are currently marked down to $66 and originally were priced at $110. These stylish pants are great for everyday wear and they’re available in several color options. Whether you’re heading to the office or watching your favorite sports team, these pants will pair perfectly with either types of tops. They also can be worn throughout any season with sneakers or boots alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Cole Haan End of Season Sale with up to 70% off hundreds of new markdowns for more deals today.

