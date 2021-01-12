Earlier today, we talked about the new mask from Razer, as well as the company’s new Project Brooklyn gaming chair. Well, now we’re diving deeper into the updated Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17, which will now feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards. What other updates are being made to the company’s high-end gaming laptop platforms? Keep reading to find out.

Razer wants to ensure that its Blade Pro 17 laptop has more power than you’ll ever need and that’s why the company is updating it with the latest RTX 30-series graphics cards.

Leveraging the power of NVIDIA’s latest GPUs, the Blade Pro 17 will feature up to 360Hz displays, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an 8-core i7 processor. There are multiple options when it comes to choosing your screen, which can be configured in either 1080p 360Hz, 1440p 165Hz, or 4K 120Hz. These are all fantastic choices and you can’t go wrong with any.

Plus, when it comes to graphics cards, Razer plans to offer all three 30-series GPUs that NVIDIA is making available for mobile devices. That’s right, the 3060, 3070, and 3080 will all be available from Razer, giving you the ability to choose which machine you have depending on the budget you’re working with.

The Blade 15 gets the same treatment with up to 360Hz displays and 30-series GPUs

If 17-inch is too big for your computer, the Blade 15 could be a great option. You’ll find the same 8-core i7 processor here and up to 32GB of RAM with 1TB SSD, but a few other options when it comes to screen tech. Namely, in addition to the 1080p 360Hz and 1440p 165Hz offered on the Blade Pro 17, there is also 4K OLED 60Hz, 1080p 144Hz, and 1440p 240Hz options to choose from here. This really gives you a well-rounded assortment of machines to pick from as there’s likely a configuration to fit your needs.

Pricing and availability

Pricing on the Blade 15 starts at $1,699.99 and the Blade Pro 17 begins at $2,299.99, going up from there on both models depending on what configuration you purchase.

