Today, Razer is cluing gamers and tech enthusiasts alike in to its latest concept products, as the brand has a history of doing each year at CES. This time around, we’re getting a first look at a pair of potential releases headlined by a high-tech N95 mask imbued with RGB and other Razer flair as well as a state-of-the-art gaming chair featuring a wrap-around screen and haptic feedback. Head below for a closer look at both of the Razer concepts, including its RGB face mask

Razer gets in the face mask game

Headlining the pair of new concepts announced today, Razer is showcasing a product that’s pretty well-suited to the ongoing pandemic. We’ve seen high-tech masks pop up in the past, but Razer is taking the idea to a whole new level with an RGB-packed option featuring an N95 filter.

Touted as the world’s smartest face mask, Razer is packing more than colorful lighting into its Project Hazel concept. Alongside being an N95 respirator, there’s also an auto-sterilization function, thanks to a charging case lined with UV lighting. There’s also a built-in microphone and amplifier for helping those around you hear what you’re saying.

But because this is Razer, there is a hearty dosage of RGB here on its face mask, which can be customized and adjusted based on lighting conditions.

On top of its unique RGB mask, Razer is also giving us a first look at its Project Brooklyn gaming chair. The unique experience builds upon the brand’s existing chairs with a tray in the front to hold a mouse and keyboard, but takes things a step further with a wrap-around screen positioned right in front of your head. While there aren’t any details on what kind of resolution Razer would be aiming for with the rollout display considering this is a concept, it would provide a 60 inches of real estate with a panoramic view.

Razer also plans to pack its HyperSense haptic feedback technology into the Project Brooklyn gaming chair, letting you feel the action in FPS titles, racing simulators, and more. The entire idea aims to make diving into your favorite games more immersive, and the concept is certainly accomplishing that.

Both of the new concepts out from Razer today have yet to be confirmed as products that the brand has any plans to actually begin releasing anytime soon. Just as we’ve seen with its Project Valerie laptop from a few years back, there’s no telling when or even if the RGB face mask and battlestation chair will make it to your game room.

9to5Toys’ Take

Honestly, I’m really digging Razer RGB face mask. Okay hear me out. I know it’s completely over the top and not exactly the most stylish accessory, but we are talking about a gaming company here. And that’s really why I think something like this would be popular. Razer turning wearing a mask into another way to add some RGB to your life would catch the attention of a lot of gamers, and the more people cover their faces, the better. So even though it’s just a concept right now, I’d love to see Razer actually make its RGB face mask someday.

