Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 plunges by $120 at Amazon, now $380

Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 1.5GHz/4GB/32GB for $379.99 shipped. Matched at Samsung. That’s $120 off the typical rate there and delivers an Amazon offer that’s only been beaten twice in over a year. This Samsung Chromebook boasts a 2-in-1 design that easily switches from a laptop into a tablet. The display spans 12.3-inches and is touch-friendly. Internals are comprised of an Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of solid-state storage which can be expanded using a built-in microSD card reader. Samsung touts up to 12-hour battery life on this unit. Swing by our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Multiply your storage capacity by more than 12 times by using today’s savings on SanDisk’s 400GB Ultra microSD Card at $50. You’ll garner up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, which should be sufficient to handle Play Store apps without a hitch. SanDisk backs this card with a 10-year warranty.
And if you won’t mind a smaller form-factor, consider the deal we spotted yesterday on Lenovo’s 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook Duet. The screen measures 10-inches and its current price clocks in at $249. This delivers a $50 discount, making this offer a notable one to say the least. And if you need a bag or sleeve for your new Chromebook, check out yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find Cocoon, Timbuk2, Osprey sleeves and bags priced from $32.
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features:
- At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus is incredibly lightweight. You can easily fold it into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing
- Experience the power of the incredibly precise built-in pen that never needs charging. It’s always ready to write, sketch, edit, magnify and even take screenshots
- Fold your laptop into tablet mode to capture clear shots and even zoom in for a closer look with the revolutionary 13MP world-facing camera with autofocus
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
