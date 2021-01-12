Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 plunges by $120 at Amazon, now $380

Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 1.5GHz/4GB/32GB for $379.99 shipped. Matched at Samsung. That’s $120 off the typical rate there and delivers an Amazon offer that’s only been beaten twice in over a year. This Samsung Chromebook boasts a 2-in-1 design that easily switches from a laptop into a tablet. The display spans 12.3-inches and is touch-friendly. Internals are comprised of an Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of solid-state storage which can be expanded using a built-in microSD card reader. Samsung touts up to 12-hour battery life on this unit. Swing by our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Multiply your storage capacity by more than 12 times by using today’s savings on SanDisk’s 400GB Ultra microSD Card at $50. You’ll garner up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, which should be sufficient to handle Play Store apps without a hitch. SanDisk backs this card with a 10-year warranty.

And if you won’t mind a smaller form-factor, consider the deal we spotted yesterday on Lenovo’s 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook Duet. The screen measures 10-inches and its current price clocks in at $249. This delivers a $50 discount, making this offer a notable one to say the least. And if you need a bag or sleeve for your new Chromebook, check out yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find Cocoon, Timbuk2, Osprey sleeves and bags priced from $32.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features:

At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus is incredibly lightweight. You can easily fold it into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing

Experience the power of the incredibly precise built-in pen that never needs charging. It’s always ready to write, sketch, edit, magnify and even take screenshots

Fold your laptop into tablet mode to capture clear shots and even zoom in for a closer look with the revolutionary 13MP world-facing camera with autofocus

