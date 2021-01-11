Lenovo’s 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook Duet falls to $249 (Save $50)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $249 shipped. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Down from its usual $299 going rate, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the third-best price cut to date. Centered around a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet delivers a 2-in-1 experience thanks to a detachable keyboard. On top of its built-in 128GB of storage, a 2GHz processor powers everything and is supplemented by 4GB of RAM. USB-C connectivity rounds out the package. Over 905 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub and upgrade your new Chromebook. With seven different ports, you’ll be able to bring HDMI, SD card readers, USB-A and more into the mix with a single cable. It’ll only set you back $28 right now at Amazon and with over 2,600 customers have left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that you can still save 22% on Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3, which has dropped to one of the best prices to date at $219. That’s alongside this ongoing refurbished HP 15-inch model offer at $390 alongside all of the other price cuts in our Chromebook guide.

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 128GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

