Cocoon, Timbuk2, Osprey sleeves and bags are up to 51% off at Amazon, now priced from $32

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several Timbuk2, Cocoon, Osprey bags and sleeves up to 51% off. Our top pick is the Cocoon GRID-IT! Wrap 13-inch Organizer for $32.37 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by a week or so. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This MacBook-ready sleeve accommodates 13-inch models, including the M1-powered Air and Pro. Up front you’ll find a GRID-IT! organizer, something that’s incredibly handy for keeping small accessories firmly held in place using elastic straps in a wide variety of sizes. GRID-IT! technology roped me into the Cocoon ecosystem quite a few years ago and I have no intention of leaving anytime soon. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags and sleeves on sale up to 51% off. Act quickly as stock is slipping for some.

More bags on sale:

Outfit your new bag or sleeve with some of Twelve South gear discounts we spotted over the weekend. There you’ll find options priced from $34, helping ensure there’s something for a wide variety of budgets. Shoppers can bag up to $26 in savings. You can also find the company’s Mac and iPad stands up to 22% off right here.

Cocoon GRID-IT! Wrap 13-inch Organizer features:

MacBook/laptop slips into the back pocket

Neoprene cover protects items inside

GRID-IT! organization system – a rubberized woven elastic object retention system for the ultimate in organization

