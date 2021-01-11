FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cocoon, Timbuk2, Osprey sleeves and bags are up to 51% off at Amazon, now priced from $32

-
Amazonmac accessoriesCocoon
51% off From $32

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several Timbuk2, Cocoon, Osprey bags and sleeves up to 51% off. Our top pick is the Cocoon GRID-IT! Wrap 13-inch Organizer for $32.37 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by a week or so. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This MacBook-ready sleeve accommodates 13-inch models, including the M1-powered Air and Pro. Up front you’ll find a GRID-IT! organizer, something that’s incredibly handy for keeping small accessories firmly held in place using elastic straps in a wide variety of sizes. GRID-IT! technology roped me into the Cocoon ecosystem quite a few years ago and I have no intention of leaving anytime soon. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags and sleeves on sale up to 51% off. Act quickly as stock is slipping for some.

More bags on sale:

Outfit your new bag or sleeve with some of Twelve South gear discounts we spotted over the weekend. There you’ll find options priced from $34, helping ensure there’s something for a wide variety of budgets. Shoppers can bag up to $26 in savings. You can also find the company’s Mac and iPad stands up to 22% off right here.

Cocoon GRID-IT! Wrap 13-inch Organizer features:

  • MacBook/laptop slips into the back pocket
  • Neoprene cover protects items inside
  • GRID-IT! organization system – a rubberized woven elastic object retention system for the ultimate in organization

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Cocoon

About the Author

Today’s Sunny Health & Fitness equipment dea...
Lockly’s fingerprint-scanning Secure Plus Smart L...
WD’s 8TB My Cloud NAS is perfect for Time Machine...
Pure Protein’s 12-pack of Ready to Drink Shakes d...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power B...
Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Nioh 2...
Bring Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini to your battlesta...
Save up to 22% on Twelve South aluminum Mac and iPad st...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 40%

Amazon’s Anti-Theft Roll-Top Backpack dives to $12 Prime shipped, more bags up to 40% off

From $12 Learn More
$109 off

Today’s Sunny Health & Fitness equipment deals start at $28 (Up to $109 off)

From $28 Learn More

Samsung’s latest Handy robot does the laundry, sets the table, and pours the drinks

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Hedge Trimmer $131, more

Learn More
Shop now

eBay takes extra 20% off cert. refurb Marshall speakers, Bose ANC headphones, more

20% off Learn More
Reg. $250

Lockly’s fingerprint-scanning Secure Plus Smart Lock falls to new low of $189 (Save 24%)

$189 Learn More
50% off

Tommy Hilfiger’s updating your wardrobe with extra 50% off sale items from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $40

Bring home this matte black air fryer for just $18 shipped today (Reg. up to $40)

$18 Learn More