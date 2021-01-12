FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

$299 off $2,500

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,499.99 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. That’s a $299 savings from the regular going rate and matching the usual discount we’ve seen in recent months. It’s the best price available by $99.

There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $27.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. There are plenty of deals currently on-going featuring previous and current-generation hardware from Apple, which you can check out here.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

