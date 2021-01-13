FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Rivet 55-inch Mid-Century Console plunges to $134.50 (Reg. $225)

Reg. $225 $134.50

Amazon is offering its Rivet 55-inch Mid-Century Console for $134.74 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. That’s $90 off the typical rate there and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a new console, this Amazon offering is worthy of your consideration. It boasts a solid-wood construction that’s ready to bring a splash of mid-century modern aesthetics into your space. The entire unit spans 55- by 16- by 20-inches and its “easy assembly” is said to take 15- to 30-minutes. Ratings are thin, but Amazon’s Rivet lineup is reputable.

Pair today’s purchase with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes to keep it looking great for the long haul. For $7 you’ll garner 30 wipes that are ready to remove “scratches while forming a protective scratch-resistant layer.” They’re made from plant-based ingredients and are infused with sunscreen “to prevent fading, drying, and discoloration.”

If you’re operating on a tight budget, don’t forget to peek at the deal we found on two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables. Believe it or not, you can grab both for $13 each. This deal shaves 30% off, making now a great time to refresh a couple of night stands or end tables. Each unit can support up to 45-pounds of weight, ensuring they’re capable of being used for a wide variety of use cases.

Amazon Rivet 55-inch Mid-Century Console features:

The solid wood construction of this console’s body and legs will help keep all your media needs secure and in place. Self-close cabinet drawers allow you to avoid damage and injury. The light finish of the wood ensures that this console will match the color scheme of any media room.

