Anova Precision Cooker introduces sous vide to your kitchen for $120 ($60 off)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker for $119.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s a $60 savings from Amazon’s current price and matching our previous mention from December 2020. Anova’s sous vide cooker packs 1000W of power, which when combined with an IPX7 rating, means that you’ll be able to enjoy extended cooking sessions without any fear. App control remains along with Anova’s extended inventory of recipes, which make it easy to find exactly the right cooking temperature and time, for whichever meal you have your eye on. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now that you’ve picked up a new sous vide cooker, it’s important that you secure a tub to cook your meals in. I recommend this 12-quart option from Rubbermaid that’s wide enough to accommodate larger roasts and multiple bags of food at once. This is the type of container I’ve been using over the last year or so, and its ability to handle a wide range of cooking tasks makes it a great option for sous vide.

Next, swing over to our home goods guide for all of the latest price drops on everyday essentials for your kitchen, bathroom, and more. One notable standout at this time is a 16-piece stoneware dinner set at $32.30, which is down from the usual $50 or so going rate and the lowest we’ve seen in a year. Check out all the details here.

Anova Sous Vide Cooker features:

Flow Rate: 8 liters/min

Plastic and stainless steel

IPX7 water and splash resistant

Temperature Accuracy: +/- 0.1˚C (0.2˚F)

Temperature Range: 0˚-92˚C (32˚-197˚F)

Manual time and temperature controls

Adjustable and detachable clamp

Removable skirt

