Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Qt. air fryer now matching Amazon low at $30 shipped (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. This model provides 3.6-quarts of air frying capacity for a “crispy, fried finish” that uses “at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers.” Features include a dishwasher-safe basket and cooking tray for easy clean-ups, the cool touch housing, and an adjustable thermostat to support a wide range of recipe ideas (Healthy Frying Cookbook included). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

At $30, this is one of the most affordable air fryers we can find right now. While you will find a larger 4.2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog model on the Best Buy eBay store for the same price, there really aren’t very many trustworthy options out there for less. Either way, it might be worth considering a new set of silicone-coated tongs to safely serve up your golden crispy fried foods without scratching the cooker. 

Speaking of alternative cooking methods, be sure to check out the Anova Precision Cooker offer we spotted this morning with $60 in savings. You can see all of the details on that deal right here, just remember to load up on Quest protein snacks in today’s Gold Box and then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on the Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer:

This air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature range from 200-400°F allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food. A sleek, rounded shape and matte black finish earns this air fryer a prime spot on countertops- all while remaining compact and easy to store.

