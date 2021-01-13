Emerson’s programmable thermostat features a 12-inch display, now $107.50

Amazon offers the Emerson 7-day Touchscreen Color Programmable Thermostat for $107.70. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly around $130, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked since April. Notable features here include a large 12-inch touchscreen display that takes center stage featuring full color and oversized buttons. You’ll be able to count on fully-programmable 7-day schedules, which make it easy to cutdown on energy usage. This is a great option for those that want a larger touchscreen thermostat but don’t need smart home functionality. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something more low-tech without all the bells and whistles? Consider the top-rated from Honeywell programmable thermostat for over $50 less. It still features automatic scheduling and 7-day programming to help you save on energy costs, making it a great option for updating your HVAC setup without shelling out too much cash.

If you’re looking for additional energy-saving opportunities, then our Green Deals guide is certainly worth a look. Browse through all of the latest price drops for more ways to save energy this year.

Emerson Smart Thermostat features:

Large, easy-to-read 12 in. touchscreen display

7-day programmable thermostat – set a different schedule for each day of the week

Extensive compatibility with most heating, cooling, and heat-pump systems

Keypad lockout

Adjustable temperature display

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!