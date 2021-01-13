Govee’s outdoor-rated rope or indoor fairy light strips are 33-feet long at $9 each

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 33-foot White Outdoor LED Rope Light for $9.14 Prime shipped with the code 3XZXTXPV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you 46% and is the best available. Boasting a length of 33-feet, this rope light is perfect for upgrading your outdoor living space. It’s waterproof and built to withstand the elements, meaning it can last through rain and snow. Plus, it’s battery-powered, meaning you won’t have to worry about finding a plug. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted that Govee via Amazon is offering its 33-foot LED Fairy Light Strip for $8.95 Prime shipped with the code U8FP33FY at checkout. Down 36%, today’s deal is also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This strip isn’t waterproof, but plugs into the wall, meaning you won’t have to worry about changing batteries when it starts to dim. Just keep in mind that you’ll only want to use this strip indoors since it’s not built to withstand the elements. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Convert existing fixtures to be smart with GE Enbrighten Z-Wave light switches, smart plugs, and more. Pricing starts at $32 and you’ll find up to 20% in savings available here, allowing you to give your smart home an upgrade without investing a ton of cash upfront.

More about Govee’s Outdoor LED Rope Light:

Enjoy a Beautiful Life: Use 33ft/ 10m warm white LED rope lights to create a romantic, warm and joyful atmosphere that will make your wedding, party, Christmas, holiday, home more enjoyable.

8 Scence Modes & Timing Options: This rope lights is recommended to use the remote control within 16.4ft. You can choose 8 lighting modes: combination, in wave, sequential, slow flash, chase, slow fade, fast flash and steady on. timing functions: delay off 4H, which will cycle automatically for 24 hours, 10 brightness adjustment levels.

Easy to Shape: The outdoor string lights can be easily bent and molded in potted plant, bed, display case, wall, ceiling, window, Christmas tree and many other places. Becoming a designer in your life is something to look forward to!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!