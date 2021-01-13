Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku HDTV sees 1-day price drop to $180

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku HDTV for $179.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 and today’s deal matches our previous mention and the second-best we’ve seen. With a 43-inch 1080p panel, this is a solid budget-friendly option for the bedroom or den. Built-in Roku support delivers access to popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and much more. You’ll also receive three HDMI ports as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars to date.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

In case you missed it earlier this week, TCL announced a handful of new TVs at CES 2021. That includes an 8K mini-LED model alongside a huge 85-inch display, plus new soundbars and more. You can check out all of our coverage here.

Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p HDTV features:

Stay entertained with this 43-inch Westinghouse Roku FX Series smart TV. The 178-degree viewing angle lets you see content clearly from different directions, while the 1080p resolution produces detailed images on the Full HD screen. This Westinghouse Roku FX Series smart TV has USB and HDMI ports for flexible connectivity to various devices, and the built-in Wi-Fi streams shows and movies wirelessly.

