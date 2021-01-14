Amazon’s K-Cup Coffee Maker hits all-time low at $34 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

Woot is now offering the AmazonBasics Single Serve Capsule Coffee Maker for $33.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently listed at $50 via Amazon where it has never dropped below $37.50, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. Among the most affordable K-Cup coffee makers out there with today’s discount, this model is compatible with all standard pods including Starbucks, Green Mountain, and many more. Alongside the option of 8- or 10-ounce cups, features here include the removable capsule holder, drip tray, and water tank for easy cleaning, as well as a nice auto-shut off safety feature. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the 575 Amazon reviewers. More details below.

With your savings, you have enough to scoop up a 42-count variety pack of Victor Allen’s K-Cup pods. Just be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and then cancel it after the fact to redeem the lowest possible price here. You’re looking 12 Donut Shop Blend, 10 Morning Blend, 10 Colombian Blend, and 10 French Roast pods for under $14 Prime shipped. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers.

But if you prefer the compostable SF Bay K-Cup coffee pods, we are still tracking a notable deal on its popular variety pack at $34. You can get all of the deals on this 120-pack right here. Just make sure to browse through our latest coffee feature and home goods deal hub for even more brewing ideas and price drops for around the house. The Container Store’s new Marie Kondo line is worth a closer look while you’re at it as well.

More on the AmazonBasics Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker:

Enjoy a fresh, hot cup of coffee whenever the mood strikes with the AmazonBasics Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker. This handy pod-compatible coffee maker works well in small spaces, apartments, offices, or anywhere coffee is a must-have. Compact enough to take with you or easily tuck away when not in use, the k-cup coffee maker is a convenient solution for staying caffeinated without the multi-step complication of a classic coffee maker.

