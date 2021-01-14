FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s K-Cup Coffee Maker hits all-time low at $34 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

-
Home GoodswootAmazonBasics
Reg. $50 $34

Woot is now offering the AmazonBasics Single Serve Capsule Coffee Maker for $33.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently listed at $50 via Amazon where it has never dropped below $37.50, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. Among the most affordable K-Cup coffee makers out there with today’s discount, this model is compatible with all standard pods including Starbucks, Green Mountain, and many more. Alongside the option of 8- or 10-ounce cups, features here include the removable capsule holder, drip tray, and water tank for easy cleaning, as well as a nice auto-shut off safety feature. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the 575 Amazon reviewers. More details below. 

With your savings, you have enough to scoop up a 42-count variety pack of Victor Allen’s K-Cup pods. Just be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and then cancel it after the fact to redeem the lowest possible price here. You’re looking 12 Donut Shop Blend, 10 Morning Blend, 10 Colombian Blend, and 10 French Roast pods for under $14 Prime shipped. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. 

But if you prefer the compostable SF Bay K-Cup coffee pods, we are still tracking a notable deal on its popular variety pack at $34. You can get all of the deals on this 120-pack right here. Just make sure to browse through our latest coffee feature and home goods deal hub for even more brewing ideas and price drops for around the house. The Container Store’s new Marie Kondo line is worth a closer look while you’re at it as well. 

More on the AmazonBasics Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker:

Enjoy a fresh, hot cup of coffee whenever the mood strikes with the AmazonBasics Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker. This handy pod-compatible coffee maker works well in small spaces, apartments, offices, or anywhere coffee is a must-have. Compact enough to take with you or easily tuck away when not in use, the k-cup coffee maker is a convenient solution for staying caffeinated without the multi-step complication of a classic coffee maker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Modernize the front door with Amazon’s matte blac...
Delta Faucet’s magnetic Kitchen Faucet boasts mod...
The Container Store partners with Marie Kondo to spark ...
Marble and brass adorn Amazon’s Mid-Century Moder...
Halter’s Executive Steel Mesh and Wood Desk Set n...
Add a juice extractor to your 2021 health regimen from ...
Save nearly $100 on Coleman’s 10-person Dark Room...
Anker’s BoostIQ 15T RoboVac will clean the house ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $52

Plant-based 120-count SF Bay K-Cup Variety Pack falls to $34 at Amazon (Reg. $52)

$34 Learn More
Reg. $25

Modernize the front door with Amazon’s matte black Square Deadbolt, now $21

$21 Learn More
Reg. $20

Quest’s 10-pack Pecan Hero Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars now just over $10 (Reg. up to $20)

$10 Learn More

Everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2021 Star Wars kits: UCS Gunship, Death Star, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $240

Delta Faucet’s magnetic Kitchen Faucet boasts modern aesthetics at $199.50 (Amazon low)

$199.50 Learn More
Reg. $230+

FLIR’s One Pro LT thermal imaging camera comes with Micro-USB + USB-C at a low of $170

$170 Learn More
Reg. $200

Garmin’s Venu Sq Smartwatch can track sleep, respiration, and more at $170 (Reg. $200)

$170 Learn More

Razer concept imagines gaming chair with deployable 60-inch display, 4D armrests, more

Learn More