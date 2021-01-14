FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The Container Store partners with Marie Kondo to spark joy when organizing in 2021

-
Home GoodsNews
From $3

The star of the show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo partnered with the Container Store for a new collection of organizers. Inside this collection, you can find kitchen storage, closet organizers, decorative bins, drawer inserts, kids containers, and more. Prices in this collection start at just $4, and inside, you will find over 115 items. However, to view the entire collection, you must sign in to your POP account (free to sign up). Head below the jump to find all of our favorites from this line, and be sure to check out our guide to the hottest golf wear on the rise in 2021.

Marie Kondo quotes, “The new year is a wonderful time to get started on the organization process. A goal of mine is helping as many people as possible tidy up their spaces.” 

Closet Storage

One of the most notable items from this collection is the 2-Section Bamboo Hamper that’s priced at $150. This hamper features a traditional Japanese shoji screen room dividers design that’s said to often help make the most of small spaces. The two sections of the hamper make it easy to organize, with lights on one side, darks on the other. It also features a liner that’s 100% cotton and can easily wipe clean.

If you’re totally looking to revamp your closet space, the Container Store x Marie Kondo Shoji Closet Storage is an entire system to help organize your space. It’s priced at $425 and comes with a 20-package of her space-saving hangers, a bamboo hamper that was mentioned above, as well as a two-tier shoe shelf, and three organizing bins. This organizer will also make everything look cohesive and beautiful in your wardrobe. However, each of these items can also be purchase separately too.

Container Store x Marie Kondo Kitchen

Marie Kondo always talks about only having things in your home that spark joy, and if not, to get rid of them. A standout from the Container Store x Marie Kondo kitchen collection is the Cloud White Ceramic Bulk Canisters that are priced from just $10. These containers were designed to give off a calming effect with its all-white design that will fit with any kitchen decor. It also features silicone-lined lids that help to create a tight seal to prolong the freshness of your food.

Another great way to organize your kitchen is with the 2-Tier Bamboo Flatware Tray that will easily place your utensils in specific slots. The dividers are removable and include space for kitchen gadgets of all shapes and sizes. They’re priced at $50 and great for organizing silverware, utensils, and more.

