Let the DASH Safe Slice Mandoline help out in the kitchen, now down to $30 (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the DASH Safe Slice Mandoline for $29.99 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly listed between $40 and $50, today’s offer is as much as 40% in savings and matching the Amazon all-time low. Ideal for making short work of your meal prep, this model can slice, julienne, matchstick, dice, and more with 30 different preset cuts ranging from 1 to 8mm. The pop-up, spring-loaded handle is designed to keep your fingers away from the blades and it ships with a food catcher, cleaning brush, and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Fullstar Mandoline Slicer and Spiralizer for under $20 Prime shipped. This one carries solid ratings from nearly 9,500 Amazon customers. It doesn’t provide the sort of upright, push-button chopping like today’s lead deal, but it does include a finger-guard to keep you safe and a spiralizer for veggie noodles you won’t find above.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware deals and household essentials. Be sure to check out the new Le Creuset cookware collection starting from $8 and then dive into some of our ongoing furniture upgrade offers you’ll find right here.

More on the DASH Safe Slice Mandoline:

Designed to keep hands and fingers away from blades, for an easier, safer way to slice The spring-loaded handle pops up, so simply push down to slice in seconds (so easy even your kids can use it). Slice, julienne, matchstick, dice, and more for easy meal prep, with 30 different preset cuts for varying thicknesses (1-8mm) Thickness adjuster allows for custom control giving you perfect stews, soups, salads, vegetables, even homemade potato chips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!