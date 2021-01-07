Le Creuset debuted a new Valentine’s Day collection with an array of bestsellers in a heartwarming color and print. This is a great way to show your loved ones how much you care about them or gift a little something for yourself. Pricing in this collection starts at just $8, and Le Creuset offers free delivery on orders of $99 or more, as well as a complimentary gift with purchases. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Le Creuset’s Valentine’s Day collection, and be sure to check out our latest guide to Nordstrom’s new Reset line to help boost your new year’s workouts.

Le Creuset L’Amour Soup Pot

Create a recipe for love in the new L’Amour Soup Pot that’s priced at $250. This soup pot features a classic white design with beautiful hearts throughout. The cast iron design was designed to deliver perfect heat distribution, and it was made to be chip-resistant. It’s also dishwasher-safe, and the designated knobs and handles are designed for easy lifting. This soup pot is great for creating stews or entrees alike.

Le Creuset Heart Cake Pan

This Valentine’s Day surprise your loved ones with adorable heart-shaped muffins or cupcakes. The 6-Cup Conversation Heart Cake Pan is priced at just $21 and even has a nonstick coating to give you the perfect treats. This pan also features large handles that make it convenient to carry, and it’s lightweight. It’s not only great for Valentine’s Day but also holidays, birthday parties, and more.

L’Amour Collection Mug

Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea in the adorable Le Creuset Valentine’s Day L’Amour Collection Mug. This piece is priced at just $20 and has a large handle for easy carrying. The crafted stoneware helps to keep your cold or hot drink at a great temperature longer, and it’s also safe for freezer, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and metal utensils. Better yet, this mug is a Le Creuset bestseller and soon to be a go-to in your everyday routine.

Le Creuset Heart Cocotte

Finally, be sure to pick up the Le Creuset Heart-Shaped Cocotte for an array of cooking in 2021. This adorable cocotte is nice for sharing casseroles, desserts, and much more. The knob on the top is heat-resistant and makes it easy to access your food. It’s also dishwasher safe and can be used on cooktops or ovens at up to 500°F. Best of all, it has large handles for easy maneuverability, and it’s chip-resistant as well to stay looking nice for years to come. This cocotte is priced at $200.

