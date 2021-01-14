Adopt an eero Pro 802.11ac Mesh WiFi System while it’s $100 off at Amazon, now $399

Amazon is offering the eero Pro 802.11ac Mesh WiFi System 3-Pack for $399 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. For further comparison, the latest eero 6 Pro bundle costs $200 more and is currently out of stock. This mesh system is ready to blanket 5+ bedroom homes in speedy and consistent Wi-Fi. One of my friends has been using eero for quite a bit now and was very impressed with just how simple the setup process was. It takes a matter of minutes and the smartphone app guides you through everything. Simplicity makes this kit great for handing this off to a parent or grandparent. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Alternatively you can grab Google’s 802.11ac Wifi Mesh System 3-pack for $175. This is what I use in my home and have been very happy with performance. One of my favorite features is that I can dive in and see how much bandwidth has been used by each device over a period of time. There’s also an easy way to give specific devices priority access, ensuring they are afforded the fastest speeds possible. We actually stumbled across this $25 discount a couple days back, so swing by that post for further details.

If Wi-Fi 6 is more important to you than mesh, be sure to peek at Tuesday’s roundup of routers priced from $72. Deals are still live, allowing you to cash in on up to 23% of savings. Leading the pack is TP-Link’s AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router at $100, which happens to be only the second time we’ve seen it go on sale. For more related deals, be sure to peruse our networking guide.

eero Pro Mesh WiFi System features:

With the most intelligent mesh WiFi technology and powerful hardware, the eero 2nd generation WiFi system is 2x as fast as the original eero WiFi. Backwards compatible with 1st generation eero products.

Cutting edge home WiFi – Unlike the common internet routers and wireless access points, eero automatically updates once a month, always keeping your home WiFi system on the cutting edge.

Mesh network – Powered by proprietary TrueMesh technology, the eero mesh WiFi network leverages multiple wireless access points to create an incredibly dependable internet experience, all on a single mesh WiFi system.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!