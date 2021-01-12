Make the jump to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link routers on sale from $72 (Save up to 23%)

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99.99 shipped. Usually fetching $130, you’re saving 23% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low and marking only the second discount to date. TP-Link’s AX21 router provides an affordable way to finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 and take advantage of faster network speeds. On top of the 1.8Gb/s speeds, you’ll also benefit from four antennas to provide ample coverage of most homes as well as five Ethernet ports to wire everything up. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the TP-Link Archer AX10 Wi-Fi 6 Router at $71.99. Down from $80, this is the second-best price to date and comes within $2 of the low. You’re not saving quite as much here as the lead deal, but this is still a notable price for getting in the Wi-Fi 6 game for less with 1.5Gb/s speeds and only four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

But if that’s not going to cut it for your network upgrade, we’re seeing quite a few ongoing discounts that are worth a look, as well. Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems have returned to all-time lows from $80 and are still live alongside the first discounts on TP-Link’s Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 packages starting at $240. But then be sure to get a look at the new Wi-Fi 6E routers from TP-Link that were just unveiled at CES.

TP-Link AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Equipped with the latest wireless technology, Wi-Fi 6, for faster speeds, greater capacity, and reduced network congestion. Enjoy smooth streaming, downloading, and gaming all without buffering with Wi-Fi speeds of 1.8 Gbps. Wi-Fi 6 technology communicates more data to more devices using revolutionary OFDMA technology while simultaneously reducing lag.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!