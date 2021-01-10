FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems return to all-time lows from $80 (Save up to 20%)

-
AmazonGoogleNetworking
20% off From $80

Amazon currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $174.98 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re saving $25 here with today’s offer marking only the second price cut since relaunching in October and matching the all-time low. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 16,000 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting a single one of the refreshed Google WiFi Routers to $79.99. Down from $100, today’s offer is the first price cut we’ve seen on the latest version and saves you 20%. You’re looking at the same 1.2Gb/s speeds as the lead deal here but with 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

Then go check out the discounts still live in our networking guide for more. We’re currently tracking the very first price cuts on TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems, which are on sale from $240. That’s on top of some discounted modems for cutting back internet bills in 2021 and more.

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Google

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Let these robotic vacuums handle the chores in 2021 and...
Log blood pressure to Apple Health with QardioArm’...
Fossil’s Mechanical Watch never needs a battery, now ...
Bring home De’Longhi’s 3-in-1 Specialty Cof...
Amazon’s Twelve South sale starts at $34 (Up to $...
AUTO-VOX’s solar backup camera kit “install...
Take it outside with the Pick-Up-And-Go Ping Pong Table...
Amazon will ship two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables to you f...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

TP-Link’s Deco S4 Mesh 802.11ac System sees first price cut to $135, more from $30

$30 Learn More
New lows

TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems see first price cuts from $240

$240 Learn More
Shop now

Expand your Philips Hue setup with refurbished HomeKit bulbs, starter kits, more from $24

$24 Learn More
40% off

Let these robotic vacuums handle the chores in 2021 and save up to 40%, deals from $90

$90+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Apple Watch Series 5 hits new lows, Anker New Year’s sale, more

Learn More
Reg. $100

Log blood pressure to Apple Health with QardioArm’s Wireless Monitor: $80 (Save $20)

$80 Learn More
$115 off

Fossil’s Mechanical Watch never needs a battery, now $134 (Reg. $249), more from $76

From $76 Learn More
Reg. $150

Bring home De’Longhi’s 3-in-1 Specialty Coffee Brewer at $126 (Reg. $150)

$126 Learn More