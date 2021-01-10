Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems return to all-time lows from $80 (Save up to 20%)

Amazon currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $174.98 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re saving $25 here with today’s offer marking only the second price cut since relaunching in October and matching the all-time low. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 16,000 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting a single one of the refreshed Google WiFi Routers to $79.99. Down from $100, today’s offer is the first price cut we’ve seen on the latest version and saves you 20%. You’re looking at the same 1.2Gb/s speeds as the lead deal here but with 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

