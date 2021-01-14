Home Depot reduces Husky garage storage prices by up to 30%, more

Home Depot is currently taking up to 30% off garage storage from various manufacturers including Husky, New Age, and many more. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for no-cost pickup at your local store. Headlining is the Husky 6-piece Garage Cabinet Set for $307.99. Regularly up to over $400, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. It originally retailed for $440. This bundle includes everything you need to start up a garage workspace, including a shelving and cabinet storage system, hardwood worktop, and more. It’s a great buy if you only have a small space available in your garage but want to get things organized. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

For a more robust setup, consider this 3-piece option from Husky that’s fully movable for $629.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $800 but originally was listed at $900. This kit includes two full-size cabinets on wheels, both of which fit under the 6-foot workbench that’s also included in today’s sale. You can easily pull out both of the cabinets while working for additional tabletop space but then tuck them back in neatly when you’re down. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Be sure to browse through the rest of this promotion at Home Depot for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your garage and workspace. Home Depot also has a notable sale ongoing this week featuring tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, and others that might be of interest to weekend warriors.

Husky Garage Storage Kit features:

If you’re in need of a heavy-duty workbench coupled with storage system, then this 53 in. 6-pc garage cabinet set is the thing for you. It is free standing without the hassle of wall mounting. It includes a welded base cabinet, two shelves, two trays, two wall cabinets and two pegboards to provide multiple storage solutions. This workstation is built to withstand extreme temperatures, high humidity and every day wear and tear, suitable for garage, basement and workshop.

