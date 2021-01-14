iPad mini 4 supports iPadOS, get a cellular 128GB model for $279 today (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB in various colors for $279. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $729 and today’s deal is down from our previous $350 new condition mention. While there are plenty of newer iPads out there, the mini 4 still delivers some solid value with iPadOS support and a compact design that’s beloved by many. This model features an 8MP camera, up to 9-hours of battery life, and Apple’s TouchID functionality. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

For better or worse, Apple’s iPad mini still uses Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a discount at this time on the latest iPad Air, which is up to $50 off the regular going rate and in-line with some of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

iPad mini 4 features:

iPad mini 4 is powered by an A8 chip with second-generation 64-bit desktop-class architecture that can handle even your most demanding apps. Whether you’re editing a video, browsing photos, or both, your experience will be smooth and seamless.

