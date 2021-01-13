FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $50 on Apple’s latest iPad Air

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Up to $50 From $559

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $559 shipped. That’s a $40 savings from the regular going rate, down $10 from our previous mention, and matching Black Friday 2020. You can also take $50 off the upgraded 256GB model, as well, which is another match of regular deals over the last year.

With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $12 to pick up one of the highly-rated cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. 

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Emerson’s programmable thermostat features a 12-i...
Blu-ray + 4K from $4: First Man, Steven Spielberg Direc...
Garmin’s Marvel-inspired smartwatches return to a...
Coleman’s 30-Can Soft Cooler Bag locks in temps f...
Samsung’s 10000mAh 25W USB-C Portable Qi Charger ...
Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion wall mount...
Amazon offers Levi’s Arctic Sherpa-lined Jacket f...
Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds can be your...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $200

Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB now $200 off at Amazon

$1,099 Learn More
Reg. $130+

Emerson’s programmable thermostat features a 12-inch display, now $107.50

$107.50 Learn More
Reg. $250

Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku HDTV sees 1-day price drop to $180

$180 Learn More

Razer’s Blade 15 + Blade Pro 17 now offer RTX 30-series GPUs, 360Hz displays, more

Learn More
Up to 28% off

Filter hundreds of gallons of water through these 4- or 6-pack straws as low as $33 (Up to 28% off)

From $33 Learn More
Orig. $270

Garmin’s DriveSmart 65T GPS packs traffic + 6.95-inch display at $109 (Refurb, Orig. $270)

$109 Learn More
40% off

Dell’s XPS Desktop sports a GTX 1660 Super + 10th Gen i5 at $600 (40% off)

$600 Learn More
Review

HyperX Cloud Revolver Review: Huge 7.1 soundstage in a gaming headset [Video]

Learn More