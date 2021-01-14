FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Modernize the front door with Amazon’s matte black Square Deadbolt, now $21

-
Reg. $25 $21

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Square Deadbolt Door Lock for $21.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. Not only does this deadbolt boast a modern appearance, many will be pleased to find it comes in matte black colorway as well. Amazon touts “easy installation” with only a Phillips head screwdriver needed. The unit is fully reversible, ensuring compatibility with both right- and left-handed doors. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Forego the square look in favor of even lower spending with Amazon’s Single-Cylinder Deadbolt at $12. You’ll still garner a matte black appearance alongside a bunch of other available colorways. As with the deal above, this unit only requires a Phillips head screwdriver for installation.

Believe it or not, the lead deal above is far from the only modern-looking home goods discount we’ve spotted today. For starters, Amazon’s White Marble and Brass Table Lamp is down to $62 and we just found Delta Faucet’s magnetic Kitchen Faucet for $199.50. Even more related offers are in our home goods guide, so swing by to see what else is in store.

Amazon Basics Square Deadbolt Door Lock features:

  • Easy installation with Phillips head screwdriver
  • Fully reversible lever; can be installed on both right-handed and left-handed doors
  • Fits all doors 1-3/8″ to 1-3/4″ in thickness
  • 6-way adjustable latch to fit any 2-3/8″ or 2-3/4″ backset
  • Certified Grade-3 Security by ANSI/BHMA

