Save on Nomad Apple Watch bands and more during latest outlet sale from $10

Nomad is discounting a selection of accessories from $10 this morning on its outlet storefront. Shipping rates varies by location. One standout is the Rugged Strap for 42/44mm Apple Watches at $34.95. It typically goes for $45 or more. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. This strap ditches the leather design for a silicone build that’s better suited for rough and tumble activities. You might be able to pull this off in professional situations too, as the stainless steel lugs are a great touch. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Another top pick is the Nomad Active Strap for $39.95. Regularly up to $70, today’s deal is just under our previous $45 mention and one of the best we’ve tracked to date. Made with “hydrophobic leather and ventilation channels”, the Active Strap is made to be a daily driver for your Apple Watch. This specific band is designed for 42 and 44mm Apple Watches, making it compatible with Series 6 and SE, along with various previous-generation models, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on Nomad Apple Watch bands and other add-ons for your iPhone and more. Then dive into our smartphone accessories guide for additional deals on everyday essentials for a variety of devices.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea.

Nomad Rugged Strap for Apple Watch features:

Designed to give your Apple Watch a rugged, yet bold new look. We’ve harnessed one of nature’s wonder materials, silicone, to create a rugged strap that is strong, naturally hypoallergenic and sweat proof. The lugs and buckle are liquid injection molded stainless steel for a perfect finish as well as being hypoallergenic.

