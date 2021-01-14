Outdoor Research Dry Isolation Pack hits all-time low: $36.50 shipped (Reg. $59) at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Outdoor Research Dry Isolation Pack in black for $36.32 shipped. Today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and it’s regularly priced at $59. This backpack is completely waterproof and was designed for hiking. It’s lightweight and highly-packable to fit into small spaces as well as store away when not in use. This style also features adjustable and cushioned shoulder straps for easy carrying. It can be used by men or women alike and ratings are still coming in, however Outdoor Research is a well-known brand. Hit the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal is the Amazon Basics Campus style in Maroon that easily can fit your 15-inch MacBook and it’s currently marked down to $9.78. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at up to $30 and that’s another Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 340 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to also check out the Under Armour Hustle Backpack that just dropped to $31.50 at Amazon as well. Today’s rate is $9 off the original rate and the lowest offer we’ve seen.

Outdoor Research Isolation Pack features:

The Outdoor Research Dry Isolation Pack is a waterproof pack for pushing to the summit.

When the weather isn’t up to scratch, you can still make the push when your essentials are stored in this 18L pack. At just 4.1 ounces, it is ultralight AND prevents the gear inside from getting soaked.

Whether you’re packing your keys and ID to an extra layer, snacks and a camera. Once you’ve made it back to camp, it packs down into an included stuff sack, fitting in the palm of your hand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!