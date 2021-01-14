FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon wipes 37% off Under Armour’s Mac-ready Hustle 4.0 Backpack, now $31.50

-
Amazonmac accessoriesUnder Armour
37% off $31.50

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack for $31.57 shipped. That’s 37% off the typical rate, $9 less than Under Armour’s sale price, and marks the lowest offer we have tracked on this style. Thanks to UA Storm technology, this backpack is ready to protect valuable gear from rain and other soggy conditions. Whether you own a 16-inch MacBook Pro or a smaller-sized notebook, Under Armour’s backpack features a dedicated slot with plenty of room to stow it. Several internal compartments throughout make it simple to haul water bottles, power adapters, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

When it comes to sheer affordability, it’s hard to overlook Lenovo’s B210 Laptop Backpack at $12. It too is ready to hold every MacBook, including Apple’s 16-inch model. Even with such a thrifty price tag, more than 3,700 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

And if you’re a fan of Incase, right now we’ve got a deal you shouldn’t miss. The company’s 16-inch Reform MacBook Backpack is 77% off and readily available at Amazon. It fetches $150 directly from Incase, but right now you can pick it up for $35. This offering embraces a matte black colorway that’s ready to organize your tech gear while maintaining a stealthy appearance.

Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack features:

  • UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish that keeps you dry in any wet weather situation.
  • HeatGear is a super-breathable fabric that wicks sweat and regulates body temperature so you feel cooler, drier, and lighter than ever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Under Armour

About the Author

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Buds at new all-time l...
Outfit your Alexa or Assistant setup with TP-Link’...
Marble and brass adorn Amazon’s Mid-Century Moder...
Apple Health and Google Fit support headline Etekcity...
HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard returns to...
Tribit’s StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker packs a...
Add a juice extractor to your 2021 health regimen from ...
Adopt an eero Pro 802.11ac Mesh WiFi System while it...
Show More Comments

Related

77% off

Incase’s 16-inch Reform MacBook Backpack dives to $35 (Save 77%)

$35 Learn More
$19

adidas Strength Backpack drops to $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $55), more from $12

Reg. $55 Learn More
Save 46%

AmazonBasics backpacks, laptop sleeves, and suitcases plunge as low as $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Quell Memento, Z.O.N.A, Day by Day PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $649

This Segway electric scooter hits 15 mph and is good for 15 miles, now $550 (Reg. $649)

$550 Learn More
Reg. $80

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Buds at new all-time low of $49

$49 Learn More
50%

Enjoy ad-free streaming and offline listening with 50% off a year of Pandora Premium

$55 Learn More
Review

Tested: elago M5 stand for iPhone delivers Pro Display XDR vibes

Learn More