Amazon wipes 37% off Under Armour’s Mac-ready Hustle 4.0 Backpack, now $31.50

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack for $31.57 shipped. That’s 37% off the typical rate, $9 less than Under Armour’s sale price, and marks the lowest offer we have tracked on this style. Thanks to UA Storm technology, this backpack is ready to protect valuable gear from rain and other soggy conditions. Whether you own a 16-inch MacBook Pro or a smaller-sized notebook, Under Armour’s backpack features a dedicated slot with plenty of room to stow it. Several internal compartments throughout make it simple to haul water bottles, power adapters, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

When it comes to sheer affordability, it’s hard to overlook Lenovo’s B210 Laptop Backpack at $12. It too is ready to hold every MacBook, including Apple’s 16-inch model. Even with such a thrifty price tag, more than 3,700 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

And if you’re a fan of Incase, right now we’ve got a deal you shouldn’t miss. The company’s 16-inch Reform MacBook Backpack is 77% off and readily available at Amazon. It fetches $150 directly from Incase, but right now you can pick it up for $35. This offering embraces a matte black colorway that’s ready to organize your tech gear while maintaining a stealthy appearance.

Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack features:

UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish that keeps you dry in any wet weather situation.

HeatGear is a super-breathable fabric that wicks sweat and regulates body temperature so you feel cooler, drier, and lighter than ever.

