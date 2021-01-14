Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam drops to new all-time low at just $20 (Reg. $65+)

Samsung is offering its SmartThings Cam Indoor Security Camera for $19.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay up to $90 for this camera, it goes for $65 at Amazon, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $44, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll be able to enjoy a 1080p camera feed and 145-degree field-of-view with the lens and sensor here. Alongside that, there are built-in IR LEDs for night vision and 2-way audio so you can hold a conversation with whoever’s on the other side of the lens. Samsung provides free 24-hour cloud storage for up to four SmartThings cameras with no hub required. And, should you need more than that, you can subscribe to enjoy 30-day rolling storage. Rated 4/5 stars. Plus, you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

When it comes to home security cameras, this is about as budget-focused as it gets. Even the Wyze Cam comes in at $26 on Amazon, where it’s a #1 best-seller due to its value. The only leg-up that Wyze has on the SmartThings cam is that you’ll be able to record continuously to a microSD card, if that’s something that you’d like to be able to do.

However, if it’s keeping an eye on your porch that you’re after, don’t miss out on the deal we’ve tracked on the recently-updated Arlo Video Doorbell. Right now, it’s down to $100 and it just got updated with HomeKit support, which should be available soon as it’s coming in a staged rollout to users. I have the Arlo Video Doorbell at my house and the field-of-view that you get from the lens is awesome for seeing when packages are delivered.

Samsung SmartThings Cam features:

A Full HD camera delivers a clear, detailed view, allowing you to monitor your home 24 hours a day from the convenience of your smartphone, tablet, Samsung TV or fridge. The SmartThings Cam intuitively distinguishes between a person and an object, alerting you immediately if necessary, while minimizing false triggers.

