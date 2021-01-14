FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell now sports HomeKit support at $100 (Save 23%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeArlo
Reg. $130 $100

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Smart Video Doorbell for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate that you’ll find right now at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Note: Shipping is currently delayed about two weeks. Arlo’s video doorbell expands the smart security coverage to your front door with 1080p recording, two-way audio, and a weather-resistant package. That’s on top of motion detection for alerting you when packages are dropped off and the just-announced addition of HomeKit support for pairing with the rest of your Siri setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 6,500 customers. Head below for more.

At the $100 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a HomeKit-enabled video doorbell, or weather-resistant camera imbued with Siri support in any capacity. But if you can settle with an indoor-rated model, Anker’s popular eufy 2K Cam delivers much of the same recording features above in a $38 package. Get a closer look at how this alternative performs in our hands-on review.

Speaking of HomeKit, this morning saw a price cut go live on this Siri-enabled Leviton smart dimmer at $41. That’s on top of everything else in our smart home guide, including these ongoing Anker eufy Wi-Fi video doorbells from $96 and a collection of GE’s Z-Wave light switches and accessories from $32.

Arlo Video Doorbell features:

A smarter way to see who’s at your door. Get notifications when motion is detected and view live video on your phone. Get the bigger picture of what’s at your door, from head to toe or a package on the ground. Even see clearly in low light with night vision. Speak to visitors with two-way audio, or use pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Arlo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Add a juice extractor to your 2021 health regimen from ...
Adopt an eero Pro 802.11ac Mesh WiFi System while it...
Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB falls to new...
Amazon offers the Gerber Quadrant Straight Edge Knife f...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Statio...
Amazon drops the price on its AirPods case to just $4 (...
Enjoy 1,050MB/s transfers with WD’s 500GB My Pass...
Amazon 1-day Mucinex medication sale from $13: Cold and...
Show More Comments

Related

$120 off

Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system now $120 off (New low), more from $100

From $100 Learn More
20% off

eufy’s 1080p Wi-Fi Video Doorbell expands your Alexa setup for $96 (20% off), more

From $96 Learn More
27% off

Pair your Mac with an Aukey USB-C hub starting at $11 (Save up to 27%)

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Add a juice extractor to your 2021 health regimen from just $40 today (Up to 50% off)

From $40 Learn More
50% off

Ray-Ban updates your sunglasses with up to 50% off styles from $65 + free shipping

From $65 Learn More
$100 off

Adopt an eero Pro 802.11ac Mesh WiFi System while it’s $100 off at Amazon, now $399

$399 Learn More

Denon expands HEOS lineup with AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos-enabled Sound Bar 550

Read more Learn More
Reg. $259+

Save nearly $100 on Coleman’s 10-person Dark Room Cabin Tent at $160 Prime shipped

$160 Learn More