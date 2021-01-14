Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell now sports HomeKit support at $100 (Save 23%)

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Smart Video Doorbell for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate that you’ll find right now at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Note: Shipping is currently delayed about two weeks. Arlo’s video doorbell expands the smart security coverage to your front door with 1080p recording, two-way audio, and a weather-resistant package. That’s on top of motion detection for alerting you when packages are dropped off and the just-announced addition of HomeKit support for pairing with the rest of your Siri setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 6,500 customers. Head below for more.

At the $100 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a HomeKit-enabled video doorbell, or weather-resistant camera imbued with Siri support in any capacity. But if you can settle with an indoor-rated model, Anker’s popular eufy 2K Cam delivers much of the same recording features above in a $38 package. Get a closer look at how this alternative performs in our hands-on review.

Speaking of HomeKit, this morning saw a price cut go live on this Siri-enabled Leviton smart dimmer at $41. That’s on top of everything else in our smart home guide, including these ongoing Anker eufy Wi-Fi video doorbells from $96 and a collection of GE’s Z-Wave light switches and accessories from $32.

Arlo Video Doorbell features:

A smarter way to see who’s at your door. Get notifications when motion is detected and view live video on your phone. Get the bigger picture of what’s at your door, from head to toe or a package on the ground. Even see clearly in low light with night vision. Speak to visitors with two-way audio, or use pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!