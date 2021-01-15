FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Clarks refreshes your shoes during its weekend event with extra 50% off boots, dress styles, more

50% off From $30

This weekend only, Clarks takes an extra 50% off all sale items with promo code EXTRA50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Clarksdale Leather Boots that will elevate any look. These boots are currently marked down to $70, which is $100 off the original rate. These polished boots are available in four color options and pair perfectly with jeans during casual outings or dress pants for work. The pull-on design also adds convienience and they’re cushioned to promote all-day comfort. You can also wear them year-round and the outsole features ridges to promote traction. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Ray-Ban’s current deals with up to 50% off popular sunglass styles and free delivery.

