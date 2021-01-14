FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ray-Ban updates your sunglasses with up to 50% off styles from $65 + free shipping

Ray-Ban updates your sunglasses for 2021 with up to 50% off select styles for both men and women alike. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Wayfarer Double Bridge Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $108 and originally was priced at $169. These sunglasses can be worn by both men or women alike and this style is very on-trend for this season. It also features a polarized lens to help eliminate glare, increase clarity, and enhance colors. Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses come in a leather case that has a felt lining to prevent scratches. Plus, you can choose from four color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Prana End of Season Sale that’s offering 50% off apparel, outerwear, and more from $20.

