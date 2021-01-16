Seiko, Citizen, Timex, and Fossil watches plunge as low as $46 at Amazon (Up to 46% off)

Amazon is offering the Seiko Essentials Stainless Steel Watch (SPL055) for $179.90 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This unique Seiko timepiece features world time and alarm functionality. The dial displays city names from throughout the world that fill out its sleek, white dial. If you’ve yet to add a Seiko timepieces to your collection, this could be a great way to get started. Rated 5/5 stars so far, but reviews are still rolling in. Continue reading to find more watches on sale for as low as $46.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all. Yesterday we spotted a couple more Citizen Eco-Drive watches at up to 40% off. The discounts there provide up to $75 in savings, ensuring those deals are also worth a quick peek. You can also find a variety of Citizen and Fossil timepieces in this roundup priced as low as $68.

Seiko Essentials Stainless Steel Watch features:

World time in 24-hour format

Cities of the world inner bezel

Daily alarm function

White dial with sunray-finish

Map pattern subdial

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!