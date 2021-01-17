Save up to 80% on Goodreads Choice Award-winning Kindle eBooks from $1.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Goodreads Choice Award Winners and Nominee Kindle eBooks starting at $1.50. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with a collection of different genres includes from sci-fi and mystery to biographies and much more. And because we’re talking about Goodreads Choice Award-winning titles, everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating, as well. There’s also quite a few best-sellers here, too. Head below for all of our top picks.

Highlights from today’s Kindle sale:

Then before you swing by our media guide, be sure to check out all of the other price cuts in today’s Kindle sale for additional ways to expand your reading list into the New Year.

The Hidden Girl and Other Stories synopsis:

Ken Liu is one of the most lauded short story writers of our time. This collection includes a selection of his science fiction and fantasy stories from the last five years—sixteen of his best—plus a new novelette. In addition to these seventeen selections, The Hidden Girl and Other Stories also features an excerpt from book three in the Dandelion Dynasty series, The Veiled Throne.

